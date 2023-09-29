I like many people was shocked when a display by the Red Arrows over Minorca was cancelled this week over a row over Gibraltar. I am also quite amazed at the nightmare scenario some British citizens in Spain have been forced to live through over the exchange of their British driving licences. Spain has dug in its over the 180 days ruling (Britain citizens can only spend half a year in Spain if they are non-residents). Eventhough this is European Union ruling I am sure that Spain could have taken some action to ease the pain. If a British citizen wants to buy a home here in some cases they have to ask the military for permission. The list goes on. It is all Brexit related but Spain does not appear to be bending over backwards to help British residents unlike countries like Portugal. Infact, I was asked recently by a German resident of the island, why the Brits were leaving Mallorca and moving to Portugal.
Are Spain and Britain still good amigos?
From Red Arrows to driving licences
I like many people was shocked when a display by the Red Arrows over Minorca was cancelled this week over a row over Gibraltar. I am also quite amazed at the nightmare scenario some British citizens in Spain have been forced to live through over the exchange of their British driving licences. Spain has dug in its over the 180 days ruling (Britain citizens can only spend half a year in Spain if they are non-residents). Eventhough this is European Union ruling I am sure that Spain could have taken some action to ease the pain. If a British citizen wants to buy a home here in some cases they have to ask the military for permission. The list goes on. It is all Brexit related but Spain does not appear to be bending over backwards to help British residents unlike countries like Portugal. Infact, I was asked recently by a German resident of the island, why the Brits were leaving Mallorca and moving to Portugal.
Also in News
- New law for pet owners comes into force on Friday in Mallorca
- Mallorca fans see red over scantily clad dancers in VIP area!
- Investigation into the death of a British woman following cosmetic surgery in Mallorca
- British expats in Mallorca in danger of being “de-banked”
- Palma declared a ‘bullfighting city’ again
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.