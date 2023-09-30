The Guardia Civil have been studying camera images in investigating a brawl that occurred outside a club in Cala Ratjada in the early hours of last Saturday.
Investigation into brawl at Cala Ratjada club
Also in News
- Palma airport scare: plane makes emergency landing due to brake system failure
- New law for pet owners comes into force on Friday in Mallorca
- Get set for a hot start to October in Mallorca, top temperature of 32 degrees
- Man confronts a lorry in Palma
- How to avoid penalties under the new animal welfare law
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.