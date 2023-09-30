The Guardia Civil have been studying camera images in investigating a brawl that occurred outside a club in Cala Ratjada in the early hours of last Saturday.

There was an argument inside the club and a number of people were ejected by security. However, the incident didn't end there. Doormen and members of staff went outside and set about those who had been thrown out.

As well as the circumstances surrounding the fight and injuries, the Guardia are also said to be assessing whether security personnel had the necessary qualifications.