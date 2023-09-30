There was a protest in Alcudia some weeks ago against the excessive occupation of the public way by terraces in the old centre. In Soller, the port in particular, residents have been complaining about the same thing over the summer. In the past, there have been complaints in Bunyola because of the sheer number of cyclists who take over terraces and other public space in the main square.
Now 'massification' comes to a Mallorcan village
A resident says that it's almost impossible to walk through the square
