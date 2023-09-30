Beach-weather in Mallorca in October! Yes, the island of sunshine has once again proved that the summer lasts well into the autumn giving the tourist industry a lift and encouraging last minute holiday bookers to come to our shores.
Wish you were here? A sizzling end to September on Mallorca
Summer weather in autumn
