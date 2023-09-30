Beach-weather in Mallorca in October! Yes, the island of sunshine has once again proved that the summer lasts well into the autumn giving the tourist industry a lift and encouraging last minute holiday bookers to come to our shores.

The maximum temperature registered on Friday was a cool 30 degrees, for this weekend temperatures of 32 degrees Centigrade are being forecast. It will be one of the hottest starts to October on record and what is more the Met Office says that the good weather will continue well into next week.

The heavy rains and freak weather at the end of August and September had prompted many people to believe that the summer was over....think again. For all our international online readers, Mallorca is open for business with brilliant sunshine!

Top temperatures in Centigrade; 30 Porreres 30 Llucmajor 30 Santa María 30 Binissalem 29 Sineu 29 Campos 29 Manacor 29 Palma, Universitat 29 Pollença 29 Petra 29 Calvià 29 Palma, Portopí 29 Far de Capdepera 28 Artà