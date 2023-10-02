A British cruise ship which made a controversial visit to a Cornish town last month docked in Palma this morning. The Spirit of Aventure, operated by Saga Cruises, displaces 60,000 tons and she arrived in Palma from Minorca. The ship cruised into the southern Cornish port town of Fowey last month and not everyone was pleased to see her.

Cornwall locals fumed about the ‘awful’ Spirit of Adventure looming over the bobbing yachts, even claiming that the pollution it pumped out impacted local air quality, according to British media reports. Sasha Swire, wife of former Tory House of Lords minister Hugo Swire, said the sight of the ship was ‘awful and ‘shouldn’t be allowed’. ‘How awful,’ posted Londoner Toria Redfern on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Palma, however, the cruise ship received a warm welcome and the sun was shining for her passengers. Spirit of Adventure operates under Saga's business model of targeting guests ages 50.

Construction for Spirit of Adventure encountered delays arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. She was originally expected to be delivered in July 2020 and was scheduled to be christened at the Portsmouth International Port on 19 August 2020. But on 29 May 2020, Saga announced her delivery and subsequent debut in August 2020 would be postponed after builders Meyer Werft informed Saga that the shipyard had been significantly impacted by work and travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic. She was delivered on 29 September 2020 in Emden and was christened by nurse and senior Royal Navy officer Inga Kennedy on 19 July 2021 in Portsmouth.