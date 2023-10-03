The good news is that the fine weather will last all week with top temperatures of 30 degrees Centigrade. The bad news is that the weather will break towards the middle of next week with rain being forecast for the Bank Holiday (October 12).
Enjoy the good Mallorca weather while it lasts
Sun this week but weather will break for bank holiday
