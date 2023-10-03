Mallorca rain.
Summer weather for the first weekend in October across the Balearics

Jason Moore03/10/2023 11:49
The good news is that the fine weather will last all week with top temperatures of 30 degrees Centigrade. The bad news is that the weather will break towards the middle of next week with rain being forecast for the Bank Holiday (October 12).

Summer weather in the Balearics

