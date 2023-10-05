The heat race has hotted up!! The bookies are saying that some parts of the United Kingdom will be hotter this week than Mallorca or Ibiza as Britain prepares for an October heatwave. A top temperature of 26 degrees Centigrade is being forecast for the UK while the Palma Met Office is predicting top temperatures of 28 and 29 degrees Centigrade.



We don´t want to rain on your parade but unless our judgement has been clouded by the recent hot weather, we will definately be hotter! Infact the Met Office is forecast good weather until the middle of next week when rain is being predicted just in time for the Bank holiday (October 12).

Mallorca has enjoyed one of the hottest starts to October on record and over the weekend a number of areas of the island enjoyed record temperatures including Lluchmajor.

The Met Office has also said that this autumn will be warmer than usual.