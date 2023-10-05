The heat race has hotted up!! The bookies are saying that some parts of the United Kingdom will be hotter this week than Mallorca or Ibiza as Britain prepares for an October heatwave. A top temperature of 26 degrees Centigrade is being forecast for the UK while the Palma Met Office is predicting top temperatures of 28 and 29 degrees Centigrade.
We are backing Mallorca! It will be HOTTER here than in Britain
Bookies say that parts of UK will have better weather than us
