Real Mallorca also feature in the documentary including the final match of the season in which Madrid just had to win to take the league.Beckham couldn't really have gotten off to a better start as a new signing for Madrid. With the side having won La Liga the year previously, they opened the season with the Super Copa against cup winners Mallorca in a two-legged affair.

The new midfielder made an immediate impression, providing an assist for Luis Figo to open the scoring less than 20 minutes in.They lost the game 2-1, but the second leg saw silverware immediately claimed with a 3-0 victory, 4-2 on aggregate, with Beckham netting the final goal of the encounter.

There was still, just about, time for one last chapter in Beckham's Real Madrid adventure—and it proved the most critical of all, as finally Beckham had a major title to show for his time in Spain.

The final game of the season in La Liga against Real Mallorca saw Beckham named in the starting lineup; a win would seal the title by virtue of head-to-head against Barcelona.

Real were a goal down before the break and lost Ruud van Nistelrooy to injury early on before Beckham himself was injured. He continued initially before being subbed off for Jose Antonio Reyes, who immediately scored after coming on.