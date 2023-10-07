The recent Netflix documentary on David Beckham has revealed that he missed his family very much when he was playing for Real Madrid...but in Mallorca he was never far away from Victoria! Real Madrid´s team hotel was the Hotel Victoria on Palma´s Paseo Maritimo. It was a tradition which started long before Beckham joined Madrid but for "Golden Balls" it couldn´t have been more aptly named.
