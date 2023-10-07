Magalluf looks set to leave the naughty chair as it now appears highly likely that the Calvia council will scrap the tough new laws introduced to curb bad behaviour and excess drinking in the resort introduced by the previous administration. Under the present laws, the sale of alcohol in Magalluf is limited but there is no such legislation in nearby resorts which has caused many problems.

The Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual made it clear that bad behaviour and excessive drinking would not be tolerated in any form but he did say that no resort should be penalised because there could be trouble anywhere. It appears likely that the Calvia council, alongside the Balearic government, will introduce a municipal-wide law which aims to control excessive drinking and bad behaviour replacing the Law of Excesses introduced two years ago. Business leaders in Magalluf have said that present law is unfair because it only applies to them and not other resorts such as Paguera or Santa Ponsa. There have been cases last summer of tourists being bused out of Magalluf and taken to other resorts where the laws are not in force.

One official from a leading British tour company, when he was informed of the new laws in Magalluf, said that it was like North Korea.

The Mayor said that the council would continue to strive for family tourism and tourists with a greater spending power.