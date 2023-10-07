Magalluf looks set to leave the naughty chair as it now appears highly likely that the Calvia council will scrap the tough new laws introduced to curb bad behaviour and excess drinking in the resort introduced by the previous administration. Under the present laws, the sale of alcohol in Magalluf is limited but there is no such legislation in nearby resorts which has caused many problems.
Magalluf looks set to leave the naughty chair
Mayor hints at municipality-wide legislation
