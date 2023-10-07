The Palma city council heads to London on Monday to promote local food with Mayor Jaime Martinez hosting a lunch for the media and travel industry at the Melia Whitehouse. Two leading local chefs Ariadna Salvador and Adrian Quetglas will be preparing a Palma-inspired meal for the guests.
Poll
Voting is closed
225 votes
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
SOPAS!!!!
Sofas!!!
No need to vote it is closed in less than one hour from publication.
Sofas Mallorcaenas. Is my favourite but at 13.30 on Saturday 07/10/23. The voting has closed. LESS THAN ONE HOUR AFTER THE ARTICLE WAS PUBLISHED !!! WELL DONE MDB. THE VOTE WAS A WASTE.!!!