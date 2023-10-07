The Palma city council heads to London on Monday to promote local food with Mayor Jaime Martinez hosting a lunch for the media and travel industry at the Melia Whitehouse. Two leading local chefs Ariadna Salvador and Adrian Quetglas will be preparing a Palma-inspired meal for the guests.

It is all part of a drive to underline the fact that there is more to Palma than just the sun and the beach. Mallorca has eleven Michelin starred restaurants, most of which are in the capital. They include the restaurant owned by British chef Marc Fosh who writes a weekly column for the Bulletin. Palma faces a battle in London, which has a reputation of being one of the food capitals of the world with 71 Michelin starred restaurants.

The Mayor of Palma will return to London next month for the all important World Travel Market tourism fair.