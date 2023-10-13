Cheers to Conor McGregor in Puerto Soller

Irish mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor, sailed into Soller on board a yacht this week alongside his pregnant fiancee, Dee Devlin. He appeared to be in good form and he was photographed with a glass of his own stout in his hand.

He is believed to be sailing around Mallorca on a luxury yacht taking advantage of the excellent weather. He is a great fan of Mallorca having spent most of the summer, two years ago, based on a yacht in Puerto Adriano.

The Dublin-fighter has not fought since July 2021 when he was beaten by Dustin Poirier for a second time and suffered a broken leg. He has been out of the USADA testing pool since, but the agency announced he has re-entered. A statement from the organisation read: 'We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023.

A recent study from Sportico shows that former two-weight world champion sits at No. 33 in the sporting rich list after reportedly earning $530million during his career, which is pushed up to $615 million based on inflation