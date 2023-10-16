The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE), set sail from Norfolk over the weekend and the carrier is heading to the Eastern Mediterranean where it will join the Ford carrier strike group.

Last week there were reports in the Spanish media that the task force may call into Mallorca on its way through the Mediterranean.

According to a US Navy press release this is a scheduled deployment: “The strike group is scheduled to deploy to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where it will engage with allies and partners in support of maritime statecraft, which encompasses naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive U.S. and allied maritime power”.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed that the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) is heading to the Eastern Mediterranean:

“I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel, the Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs.

"The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Air Force announced deployment to the region of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft.

“The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war.”