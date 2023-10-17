An Egyptian charter AMC Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Palma airport on Monday after a passenger died on board during the flight from Egypt to Spain, according to the authorities.

An undertaker removed the body.

The Boeing 737 plane was en route from Cairo to Madrid when a 67-year-old Portuguese man reportedly died for reasons as yet unknown.

The pilot reported the incident to Palma airport and was granted permission to land.

An autopsy will now be carried out to clarify the cause of the man’s death.

The passengers of flight AMV1583 were able to board the plane again after a four hour wait at Son Sant Joan airport and continue their journey to Madrid, according to airport authority Aena.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of emergency landings at Palma airport because of either technical problems or a collision with birds.