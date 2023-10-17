An Egyptian charter AMC Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Palma airport on Monday after a passenger died on board during the flight from Egypt to Spain, according to the authorities.
An undertaker removed the body.
Emergency landing in Mallorca after passenger dies
Tragedy on flight from Cairo to Madrid
An Egyptian charter AMC Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Palma airport on Monday after a passenger died on board during the flight from Egypt to Spain, according to the authorities.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.