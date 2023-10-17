Three Senegalese men have each been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to having robbed a British tourist in Magalluf and attacking another with a glass bottle.

The case goes back to June 8, 2019. Around 5.45am, they and one other approached three British tourists on C. Punta Ballena and unsuccessfully tried to steal their phones. A gold chain worn by one of the tourists and valued at 190 euros was snatched.

As they ran off, one took a bottle from a litter bin and hit one of the other tourists in the face with it. His injuries took 21 days to heal.

The Prosecutor's Office initially called for three-year sentences for each of the three and for the fourth man, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

This was reduced to one year, which has been suspended for three years on account of the time it took for the case to go to court and money deposited with the court. Compensation was set at 840 euros; 570 euros were deposited prior to the hearing. The three are described as being in an "irregular" situation in Spain.