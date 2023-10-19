The tempestuous skies of Mallorca
Jason Moore19/10/2023 15:17
TW3

Households in Mallorca were told this afternoon to batten down the hatches as the island was braced for winds of up to 110kmh in the early hours of tomorrow morning. The Palma Met Office issued a bad weather warning of high winds, storm and waves of up to five metres high which could reach 11 metres in some cases.

Related news
Strong winds and heavy rain on its way.

Mallorca in danger of getting blown away

More related news

The island is now on orange alert for bad weather. The alarm will last into tomorrow morning but bad weather is being forecast for this weekend with rain and cloud and a sudden drop in temperatures. Overall in October the weather has been exceptionally good with high temperatures and sun but this weekend autumn will finally arrive. The temperatures have already started to drop with a maximum of 24 degrees Centigrade being registered in Soller, six degrees cooler than a week ago.

Civil protection and the other emergency services said that they were on full alert this weekend and they advised the general public to be exceptionally careful.

Photo gallery

The tempestuous skies of Mallorca

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.

Bulletin readers send us their Mallorcan sunset photos

Photo gallery

Your Mallorcan sunsets

We asked our readers to share with us their favourite Mallorcan sunsets while on holiday. If you would like to share your sunset photo please send us an email to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Photo gallery

When storms hit Mallorca

Freak storms hit Mallorca