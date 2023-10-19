Households in Mallorca were told this afternoon to batten down the hatches as the island was braced for winds of up to 110kmh in the early hours of tomorrow morning. The Palma Met Office issued a bad weather warning of high winds, storm and waves of up to five metres high which could reach 11 metres in some cases.
Batten down the hatches, Mallorca braced for 110kmh winds
Bad weather alert for the weekend
Sommer is over if you have not been preparing for this over the last days well to say your complacent and late would be an understatement it will be very windy and raining around 0300 tonight so keep it simple and as has been stated trees are and could cause a lot of trouble as the ground is wet from the last big rain and wind will be more of a factor !
well....here in ibiza - we are getting it too.......its WELL Windy....
Just under 70 Miles per Hour I would suggest that Trees coming down could be a problem.