Households in Mallorca were told this afternoon to batten down the hatches as the island was braced for winds of up to 110kmh in the early hours of tomorrow morning. The Palma Met Office issued a bad weather warning of high winds, storm and waves of up to five metres high which could reach 11 metres in some cases.



La #BorrascaAline y en especial un frente frío asociado a ella, provocará durante esta noche y la madrugada de mañana viernes:



· Rachas de viento muy fuertes (80 a 110 km/h).

· Chubascos fuertes de corta duración.

· Mal estado del mar, olas de 3 a 5 m.



⬇️🧵 pic.twitter.com/eOzoo4hdsG — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 19, 2023

The island is now on orange alert for bad weather. The alarm will last into tomorrow morning but bad weather is being forecast for this weekend with rain and cloud and a sudden drop in temperatures. Overall in October the weather has been exceptionally good with high temperatures and sun but this weekend autumn will finally arrive. The temperatures have already started to drop with a maximum of 24 degrees Centigrade being registered in Soller, six degrees cooler than a week ago.



Civil protection and the other emergency services said that they were on full alert this weekend and they advised the general public to be exceptionally careful.