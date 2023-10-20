It was a long night for the island´s emergency services as gale force winds swept across the island leaving a trail of destruction. "We have dealt with more than 100 incidents overnight as a result of the high winds," said a spokesperson for the 112 emergency control centre.

Palma was especially badly hit with scores of call outs for the fire brigade to remove debris such as tree branches. The island remains on alert for the winds which reached a maximum speed of 100kmh overnight.

The Palma Met Office (AEMET) said that the force of the wind had now dropped but forecast unsettled weather for the rest of the weekend.

Winds speeds (Kilometres per hour) 100 Cabrera 95 Sóller, 94 Portocolom 91 Banyalbufar 90 Serra d'Alfàbia 87 Llucmajor 84 Palma 83.



After weeks of unseasonably good weather with record temperatures the high winds and storms came as a shock for some.

