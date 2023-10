It was a question of calm this morning after the 100kmh wind pounding the island received on Friday but the Met Office says that the high winds will be back again on Tuesday. According to the forecast Tuesday will see the winds return with a force of 70 kilometre per hour.

The island remains on bad weather alert with a big fall in temperatures, the maximum for this weekend is 23 degrees. Late on Friday the high winds continued to batter the island with a maximum wind force of 90 kilometres ripping through Cabrera.

For Monday the Met Office is warning about the return of "mud rain" and the unsettled weather will continue into next week.

Top wind speeds: (kilometres per hour)

92 Cabrera 83 Serra d'Alfàbia 77 Portocolom 76 Palma 71 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 69 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 68 Santanyí