For those who own businesses and second homes in the Balearics and Spain, it has made life extremely complicated and it has done little to encourage new property buyers or investors.
This winter, some 3.5 million Britons will be coming to Spain, placing the U.K., as always, as the country’s largest and most important tourist market and as the Bulletin has already reported, according to Euronews today, Spain is set to lobby the EU over a rule that limits British tourists to 90 day visits.
Spain wants to scrap the 90 day limit for UK visitors, allowing them to stay in the country indefinitely.
Non-EU visitors are only allowed to visit Schengen area countries for 90 days in every 180 day period.
But Spain is set to ask EU authorities to relax this rule for British holidaymakers.
The restriction works against Spain’s interests, Spanish government sources said.
“Unfortunately, (the rule) is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of,” he said.
“It is in our interest to lobby and convince (the EU) we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them."
Under the Schengen Area rules of stay for third-country citizens, non-EU citizens entering the territory under the visa-free regime can stay for a maximum of 90 days, for every 180 days.
Those who overstay this period – intentionally or unintentionally – may face penalties, including deportation and entry bans, which the Spanish government made clear on January 7 and the new post-Brexit situation is proving a nightmare for thousands of Britons who own properties in Mallorca and elsewhere in Spain.
I'm still trying to figure out what makes Brits so exceptional. Largest tourist market? really? 20% is the largest? How do the other 80% rate? And how many tourists need to stay for more than 90 days? More Europeans own property in Spain than Brits, so why should Brits be excepted? Britain consciously voted to leave this hellhole, so it seems a bit cheeky to be complaining now. I don't hear the yanks complaining. They're buying up property too. But they don't expect to be treated exceptionally, and actually register as residents. What?
Perhaps EU political stupidity is being recognised by Spain, good. With a centre right government common-sense may prevail. But I will not hold my breath.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyThe West Indies, Florida, emirates all after the premium trade particularly off season. Sandals all inclusive £1900 for 7 days. I’ve just spent £4k in Majorca It’s neck and neck now at £10 a gin and tonic in Majorca.
Stephen PerrimanThe visa waiver will not be required in Cyprus or Ireland. Or Switzerland , Norway , Iceland or Lichtenstein . So to be competitive with Cyprus with a system full of loopholes anyway. Why not. The German finance minister misses the U.K. so does Spain obviously. Moneys money.
A sensible and profitable move for the island. The vast majority of British second home owners give to but don't take from the system and the infrastructure. They spend money in shops, bars and restaurants, pay property tax, pay for their medical requirements and generally contribute to the economy in various ways. They don't take money out or claim allowances and they couldn't even if they wanted to. So it's a win win for all if they can stay longer on the island and keep spending!
Well let’s hope Spain succeeds and at the same time scraps the new proposed entry/exit system which applies to about 12 first world countries whose citizens should not need all this useless EU bureaucracy in order to spend more time and money in Spain all year round including the winter months.
It was obvious that, sooner than later, this will occur. Spain can’t indefinitely keep on letting in impoverished citizens from impoverished countries whilst at the same time banishing citizens from wealthy countries who do not stress the services that are provided for people who can’t afford them.