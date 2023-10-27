Spain scrapped its post-Brexit visa requirements for British touring performers in a win for the U.K. industry and now it appears that it will it go all the way and scrap the 90 day ruling for all UK citizens coming to Spain.

For those who own businesses and second homes in the Balearics and Spain, it has made life extremely complicated and it has done little to encourage new property buyers or investors.

This winter, some 3.5 million Britons will be coming to Spain, placing the U.K., as always, as the country’s largest and most important tourist market and as the Bulletin has already reported, according to Euronews today, Spain is set to lobby the EU over a rule that limits British tourists to 90 day visits.

Spain wants to scrap the 90 day limit for UK visitors, allowing them to stay in the country indefinitely.

Non-EU visitors are only allowed to visit Schengen area countries for 90 days in every 180 day period.

But Spain is set to ask EU authorities to relax this rule for British holidaymakers.

The restriction works against Spain’s interests, Spanish government sources said.

“Unfortunately, (the rule) is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of,” he said.

“It is in our interest to lobby and convince (the EU) we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them."

Under the Schengen Area rules of stay for third-country citizens, non-EU citizens entering the territory under the visa-free regime can stay for a maximum of 90 days, for every 180 days.

Those who overstay this period – intentionally or unintentionally – may face penalties, including deportation and entry bans, which the Spanish government made clear on January 7 and the new post-Brexit situation is proving a nightmare for thousands of Britons who own properties in Mallorca and elsewhere in Spain.