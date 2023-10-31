New beer drinking record set in Mallorca

A new record has been set for the largest round of beers in Mallorca. 1,234 - 0.2-litre glasses of beer were drunk by a group of Playa de Palma fans last Friday at the Bamboleo restaurant.

The German group was 55 strong, including 13 women and the beer lovers organised themselves into two Whatsapp groups without knowing each other beforehand.

“It was a really great group and a lot of fun,“ said Kai Uwe Kahmann, a tourism entrepreneur and travel agency owner who had organised the event in advance.

The aim of the participants was to beat the previous record of 1,111 beers, set in July at the Bierkönig.

The bid drink started at 10:32 a.m. and they has until 12:54 p.m. to drink the final beer.

“It took about an hour and a half longer than planned,” Kahmann said.

“Everything was done in an orderly fashion, nobody lost their temper or got out of hand,” said a 62-year-old businessman, one of the oldest members of the drinking party.

Afterwards, the participants moved on to the Megapark, where they celebrated the victory.

The new record works out at an average of 22.4 beers per person.

Some, however, had to drink more because others could not cope.

“I don’t normally drink such quantities either,” said Kahmann, who also admitted that she had to go to bed at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The next day, however, she felt fine. “I didn’t have a heavy head. However, other participants were already partying, i.e. drinking, again in the morning.

The group spent 2,838.20 euros on drinking the 1,234 beers, which is 2.30 euros per glass. Will the event soon lead to a new record attempt?