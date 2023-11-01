Between October 9 and 15, there was a national campaign against driver distractions, using phones for example.

At the national level, 2.7% of drivers were issued with fines for distractions. In the Balearics, however, the figure was lower. A total of 23,157 vehicles were subject to Guardia Civil and local police controls, and only 239 fines were issued, just over one per cent.

Most of the controls, 18,577, were by the Guardia's Trafico. Almost half of the infringements from these controls were for using phones. With the local police controls, 72% were phone use.

Other distractions that resulted in fines included wearing headphones and similar that were connected to sound systems. In the case of the Guardia Civil, around a quarter of drivers who were issued with fines also tested positive for alcohol or drugs.