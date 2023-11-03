The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation into the discovery of a body in an advanced state of decomposition in a wooded area of Alcudia.
Decomposing body found in Mallorca
Investigation in top holiday resort Alcudia
Also in News
- Mallorca battered by Storm Ciarán on Thursday
- Baby dies in Mallorca after being left in a rubbish container
- After Storm Ciarán in Mallorca comes Storm Domingos
- Puerto Soller named one of the most beautiful towns in Spain
- Why Mallorca wants US tourists - They spend twice as much as the British and the Germans
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.