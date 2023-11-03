The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation into the discovery of a body in an advanced state of decomposition in a wooded area of Alcudia.

According to sources close to the investigation, local police officers in the municipality received a tip-off about the discovery of the body shortly after 11:00 on Thursday.

Now the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the discovery.

Initial investigations suggest that the body may be that of a homeless man who had been reported missing in Inca.

However, the body found in Alcudia, which was found in a wheelchair, lacked documentation.

The police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.