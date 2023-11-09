Specialists from the Spanish army’s Special Operations Command are carrying out the Neptuno Special Operations Exercise between Alicante and the Balearics until November 17.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the exercise consists of training the Water Operational Teams of the Space Operations Command (MOE) in the planning (at their level) and execution of Special Operations missions through the use of specific Technical and Tactical Procedures (TTP) for combat in the aquatic environment, prioritising their development in inland waters.

In addition, emphasis will be placed on improving the degree of interoperability of the teams with regard to the use of TTP in the aquatic environment, unifying the different tactical and technical aspects and criteria for operational use.

This year it will be integrated into Exercise ‘Tramuntana’, which involves a technical and tactical navigation sortie in Mediterranean waters, the purpose of which is to train in long-duration navigation to execute an infiltration/exfiltration of an MOE water operations team over the eastern coast of Spain and the Balearics.

Likewise, due to the nature of the exercise, there will be movement of vessels and aircraft around the development area from which different activities will be carried out, such as parachute jumps into the water or dives by underwater personnel.