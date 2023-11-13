FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the National Service of Remembrance, on Remembrance Sunday, at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo | SIMON DAWSON
13/11/2023 10:32
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his interior minister, Suella Braverman, this morning, a government source said, part of a wider reshuffle after she criticised the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march. Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of his own governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak moved against his interior minister, asking her "to leave government" which she had accepted, the source said.
