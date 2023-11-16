Bauzà highlighted the objectives of promoting seasonal adjustment and the improvement of employment and the tourism product, to ensure that tourism “is respectful of the environment and contributes to the well-being of the population”.
The minister stressed that the tourism strategy will focus on sustainability and innovation, and placed special emphasis on modernising and improving the sector: “We truly believe that the public sector in some areas of these islands is not up to the level of the private investment that has been made in recent years, and we sincerely believe that we need to do something about it”.
He stressed the importance of protecting and promoting local culture and traditions and encouraging the practice of sport and other outdoor activities.
'We truly believe that the public sector in some areas of these islands is not up to the level of the private investment that has been made in recent years, and we sincerely believe that we need to do something about it”. Like a decent train service that covers most of the island for example?
Will they create Winter Attractions? Thereby increasing Flights and Hotels availability. Which in turn would create more employment. Also the Railway from Manacor to Arta urgently needs to be completed. Plus the Tram Service must be constructed in Palma and to the Airport.