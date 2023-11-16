The Balearic Government’s Directorate General of Tourism will increase its budget by 30% next year to almost 133 million euros, with the focus on deseasonalisation, modernisation and improvement of the tourism product, according to the Balearic Minister for Tourism Jaume Bauzà.

Bauzà highlighted the objectives of promoting seasonal adjustment and the improvement of employment and the tourism product, to ensure that tourism “is respectful of the environment and contributes to the well-being of the population”.

The minister stressed that the tourism strategy will focus on sustainability and innovation, and placed special emphasis on modernising and improving the sector: “We truly believe that the public sector in some areas of these islands is not up to the level of the private investment that has been made in recent years, and we sincerely believe that we need to do something about it”.

He stressed the importance of protecting and promoting local culture and traditions and encouraging the practice of sport and other outdoor activities.