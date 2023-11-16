The 51-year-old premier prevailed in a vote in Spain’s hyper-fractured, 350-seat parliament, obtaining yea votes from every left-wing and separatist group. In all, 179 lawmakers backed Sánchez.
Sanchez's confirmation as premier ends four months of uncertainty since an election in July produced no outright winner. Alberto Nunez Feijoo, a candidate with the conservative Partido Popular (PP), won the most seats but failed to secure enough support from other parties in his own bid to lead the country.
The deals struck by Sanchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) include an amnesty law for Catalan separatists with pro-independence parties Junts and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), which has fueled a fortnight of protests and fierce condemnation from his opponents.
Unidentified attackers hurled eggs at a group of PSOE lawmakers having breakfast this morning near the Congress, prompting Jorge Pueyo, a deputy for PSOE's hard-left allies Sumar, to "resoundingly condemn this political violence for reasons of hate and those who foment it".
"They think they attack the Socialists, but no, they attack democracy," Patxi Lopez, the PSOE's parliamentary spokesperson, said of the egg-throwing incident during the debate.
Authorities said 15 people were arrested in a 2,000-person protest on Wednesday night outside the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid following clashes with police.
CONTINUOUS NEGOTIATION
Many Spaniards are angered by the amnesty bill, which would exculpate politicians and activists who took part in an attempt to separate Catalonia from Spain that reached its apex in 2017. The bill was registered in parliament on Monday.
Feijoo, who accused Sanchez of undermining the rule of law on Wednesday called for mass protests on Saturday Nov 18.
Sanchez argued on Wednesday that an amnesty would help to defuse tensions in Catalonia.
However, the composition of the new coalition will mean that passing any legislation will require "continuous negotiation and strict adherence to the agreements, especially in the case of the Catalan separatists," Thinking Heads, a Madrid-based think tank, said in a report.
While the Socialists say the deals include guaranteeing "stability" in the legislature, there is no formal agreement to support the budget. It will be negotiated "in good faith", according to a senior Socialist source.
"If progress is not made, we will not endorse any initiative put forward by your government," Junts parliamentary spokesperson Miriam Nogueras warned on Wednesday.
Sanchez will also face pressure from separatists to authorise another independence referendum.
"The commitment to independence is unwavering," Nogueras said. "If anyone says that this agreement is about turning the page, they are deceiving the public."
5 comments
Democracy died today in Spain, these politicians are not thinking of the people only of themselves. Socialist Dictators, sounds familiar.
Adam OstenfeldIt’s going to end particularly badly for the PSOE, who are going to have to deal with and rely on 5 different parties plus Podemos, who have said that they are going to go it alone, to pass any sort of legislation or laws. The PP and VOX will just sit back and watch the show (circus). Just proves, in my opinion, that Spanish democracy is not a viable proposition.
This is not going to end well the Caos Mongers once again have had there 5 minutes of Party and Sánchez is smiling from ear to ear where’s the King ? The people in Barcelona still want a referendum on independence and repeated today that their support for Sánchez has not changed that , this is a very Dangerous situation !
Miriam Nogueras, from Junts, is the lady who, before a press conference in the Madrid Congress, physically removed the flagpole carrying the Spanish flag and placed it at the far end of the stage, leaving only the EU flag in it’s s original place, saying that it was the only flag that represents her. She doesn’t begrudge though receiving the € 9.500 a month MP’s salary paid for by the same Spanish state she professes to hate.
Sanchez - King of the snakes amongst politicians. A guy who would do just about anything to remain in power. "All power corrupts, but absolute power corrupts absolutely".