Calvia Guardia Civil have arrested a 70-year-old Portuguese for allegedly threatening two motorcyclists with a pistol and chasing them with a dog on a property in the municipality.

He is also charged with illegal possession of a weapon.

The incident took place on November 11, when two motorcyclists were riding along a road in Bendinat.

The victims reached a closed fence, where there was a man who they asked if he could open the gate. The man refused but the victims insisted and after a heated argument, the owner of the property took out a gun and threatened them.

They decided to leave but the detainee then began to chase them with the gun in his hand and his dog.