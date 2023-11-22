It was a squatting story with an unusual angle. A 21-year-old Spaniard moved into a luxury property in Palma's Son Vida and because there was no alarm system, he had one installed.

He had come across the three-million-euro chalet when driving around Son Vida one night. It looked as if it was unoccupied, and so he went back the next day and confirmed that it was. He moved in a little over a year ago, but now he has been evicted.

On Monday, the lawyer acting on behalf of the company which owns the property was able to recover it. This followed a court procedure that had taken a month.

Palma police officers, accompanying the lawyer, went to the chalet, and the occupant didn't wait for them to force him out. As soon he had vacated the property, a new alarm system was installed. He apparently returned on the Monday night, the alarm went off, but nothing more happened.

The squatter will go before a court at some point. He has been charged with a minor crime of 'usurpation' and faces a fine.