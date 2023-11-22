It was a squatting story with an unusual angle. A 21-year-old Spaniard moved into a luxury property in Palma's Son Vida and because there was no alarm system, he had one installed.
Evicted - the squatter who took over a three-million-euro Palma property
The squatter will appear in court at some point
Good to see the action taken. All home owners are at risk from squatters on the island and with current legislation they can't count on the authorities' support to re-possess their home.