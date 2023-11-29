In Sa Pobla on Wednesday, there was talk of little else. One resident said: "We are scared every night. There is trouble in different parts of the town. If I had children, I would leave here. It is very unsafe."
A woman who lives close to one of the fifteen homes that were raided during the operation observed: "Sa Pobla is increasingly dangerous. At night there is a lot of fear, there is a lot of crime." Another resident says that last weekend a boy turned up in the square (Plaça Major) with a saw. "He was threatening anyone who crossed him."
As to the Guardia operation, Gabriel said that it was time that something was done. "We've been complaining for a long time."
One theft that has been resolved is that of the undertakers van that was stolen at the weekend and later left in a Sa Pobla street. Members of this gang were responsible.
The Guardia Civil are linking the gang to dozens of house break-ins and car thefts.