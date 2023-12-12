The College of Architects in the Balearics, while praising the government's attempt to put more homes on the market through its emergency decree for so-called limited-price housing, observes with concern "the mess" of urban planning. There is an excess of legislation and regulation based on "exceptionality".

The decree is currently in the parliamentary processing phase. The architects have therefore made a number of submissions in the hope of adjusting some content. They accept that a certain degree of exceptionality may be necessary in tackling the housing problem, but they believe that measures are contrary to urban planning practices.

They add that the measures will be difficult to apply. Among submissions made to parliament, they are unclear about increasing the height of buildings and feel that the wording related to this is imprecise.

The architects do not agree with the proposal to legalise existing properties that do not comply with planning regulations. This won't in any event mean increasing the housing stock because they are already occupied. They also believe that change of use from shops or other premises to homes should be temporary so as not to damage the commercial fabric.

Their conclusion is that the decree will generate new housing but without guaranteeing spatial quality and urban planning standards.

* It has been left to town halls to decide whether or not to adopt the decree's measures. Palma has identified parts of the city away from the centre where they could apply, but other town halls have either ruled out adopting the measures completely or have questions regarding them.

Of smaller municipalities, Deya has said no; Algaida has rejected the decree. Of larger municipalities, Manacor has ruled out adopting the measures. In Inca, project proposals haven't been presented to the town hall because of uncertainties regarding the legislation.