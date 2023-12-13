With records for numbers of tourists in Mallorca and the Balearics having been broken on a monthly basis in 2023, it will come as no surprise that records for human pressure have also been shattered.

In September, when there was a 6.8% increase in tourist numbers in the Balearics to 2,437,545 and a 5.4% increase in Mallorca to 1,603,809, the average number of people per day on the islands was 1,852,752. This was four per cent higher than a year ago.

In Mallorca, the daily average was 1,358,356. The greatest numbers on a given day were 1,913,251 in the Balearics on September 1 and 1,386,430 in Mallorca on the same day.

From January to September, there has been a human pressure record for every single month in the Balearics and on individual islands, with exceptions having been for Formentera. The record for September on that island wasn't broken and nor was it in January, March, May, June, July or August.

Figures from the National Statistics Institute published in May this year gave a resident population of 1,209,722 for the Balearics and 940,471 for Mallorca.