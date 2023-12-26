By the end of the third quarter, revenue from property sales tax and document processing was 597 million euros. The forecast for the first nine months of the year was 730 million. For the whole year it is 979 million. Last year, there was record revenue of 981 million.
The slowdown in the property market is for different reasons. One is the increase in housing prices. While this has been working to the government's benefit in recent years because of the percentages it takes, the never-ceasing increase is now acting to its disadvantage.
Sales in September, for example, were down 29%. Fewer buyers can afford the prices. In addition, there has been the rise in interest rates, while banks have become more cautious in their lending.
Where the foreign buyer market is concerned, it still accounts for roughly a third of all sales, but it too has experienced a slump in transactions.
The new government promised to remove the wealth tax, they have broken this promise by only making an adjustment. People buy in Mallorca using finance to avoid this aggressive tax. When the interest rates are high they don't buy and pay the tax
No excuse for such a forecast mistake. You really have to question their forecast, why on earth did they think that property tax collection in 2023 would match 2022?? Surely blind freddy would have warned the government forecaster that sky high interest rates in 2023 would lead to fewer property transactions and most likely lower prices!!