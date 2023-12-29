The Balearic Ministry of Health has issued a series of recommendations due to the increase in respiratory virus infections, such as frequent hand washing and the use of masks, among others, if symptoms of this type of infection are perceived.

The ministry has blamed the rise in respiratory viruses - including influenza and COVID-19 - on the drop in temperatures and the increase in social gatherings during the Christmas holidays.

The ministry has reminded the general public of the need to take a series of effective measures to preserve individual and collective health.

Firstly, it reiterated that vaccines are safe, as they prevent infections and protect our environment, which is why it has insisted on following the recommendations for vaccination against respiratory micro-organisms.

The ministry has also asked people to cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and to use disposable tissues to contain respiratory droplets or secretions and then throw them in the bin.

At the same time, the ministry has urged people to avoid going to work if they have symptoms of illness, whenever possible.