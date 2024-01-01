The emergency services in Mallorca attended to 103 incidents between Sunday night and 8am on New Year's Day.

The 112 service reports that the majority of the incidents, as would be expected, were in Palma. One of the most serious was a fire on a plot of land in Son Gotleu. The fire brigade dealt with this swiftly and there was no damage to any nearby houses.

In the Balearics as a whole there were 128 incidents. Of these, 31 were for medical assistance and twenty were for fights. Others included fires (rubbish containers among them) and dangerous driving.

It was in fact a pretty quiet night. The incidents were around a half the number twelve months ago.