The Balearics will not be making face masks obligatory in hospitals and day centres for now despite a major increase in the number of Covid cases over the festive period.

The local ministry for health said that they were monitoring the situation and would make a decision if and when it thought that face masks were needed. Other areas of Spain, including Valencia, have reintroduced face-masks in hospitals following a growth in the number of cases of Covid.

At the moment local hospitals have come under great pressure as a result of a major increase in flu and Covid cases. Some hospitals on the island are said to be at breaking point due to the large number of cases.

At the height of the Covid crisis face masks were obligatory in all areas of the Balearics.