Richard Branson's favourite Mallorca village cut off

One of its biggest fans may be pushing deep into the final frontier but Banyalbufar is cut off from the world. The mountain town, which is home to Sir Richard Branson's new luxury hotel, has no internet or telephone since last Saturday. It is the same story in nearby Estellencs.

It appears that a tree has fallen on vital cables leaves the two villages in the dark. The Mayor of Estellencs Bernat Isern said that they couldn´t even call the emergency services.

"When the wind blows so hard and for so long, there are usually problems, but this time it has been more serious than usual and we have been left without telephone and Internet service all weekend," explained Isern, who confirmed that Teleco operators are working in the area, which is difficult to access, to re-establish service in both towns after a weekend in the dark in terms of telecommunications.

Branson, who opened his hotel in Banyalbufar last year, has said that the town is one of the most beautiful on the island.