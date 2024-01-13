The Guardia Civil are investigating a robbery at a villa in Costa d'en Blanes that took place on New Year's Eve.

This part of Calvia is known for its exclusive residences, and the target for the robbers was a luxury property on C. Sant Vicenç.

When the owners returned home after the New Year celebrations, they found the villa ransacked. A safe was missing, and valuable jewellery plus a significant amount of cash had been stolen. Neighbours were unaware of anything, as they too had been celebrating the New Year.

Investigators believe that the robbers had waited for the couple to go out. The circumstances of the robbery suggest that it had been planned and that the robbers may have had some information about the owners' movements.