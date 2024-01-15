The third Monday in January, known as Blue Monday, which this year falls on 15 January, has been labelled the saddest day of the year. But what is the truth of this statement and how did this concept originate? The name was created in 2004 by psychologist Dr. Cliff Arnall. The expert devised a formula, which considers variables such as weather, debt, monthly salary, time since Christmas, time since abandoning New Year's resolutions, low levels of motivation and the need to take action, to calculate the most depressing day of the year. This concept was initially used by a travel company as a marketing strategy to boost sales in January.

Despite its popularity, Blue Monday has been widely criticised by the scientific community. Experts point out that Arnall's formula lacks scientific rigour and that it is impossible to calculate the most depressing day of the year in an objective and quantifiable way. This is because elements of his formula, such as "time since Christmas" or "low levels of motivation", are difficult to measure accurately and vary greatly between individuals. Despite criticism, Blue Monday has gained media traction and has become a cultural phenomenon.

Many companies use it for marketing campaigns, and it is a recurring theme in social networks and the media every January. This demonstrates how a concept with little scientific basis can influence public perception and business practices. It is important to recognise that, while Blue Monday itself may be a myth, winter can be a challenging period for many people's mental health. Disorders such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) are real and affect millions of people during the winter months.

So, while the idea of a "more depressing day" may be false, the impact of winter on people's emotional and mental wellbeing should not be underestimated. In conclusion, although Blue Monday has established itself as a cultural phenomenon, its scientific basis is questionable. However, its popularity underlines the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing issues, especially during the coldest and darkest months of the year. It is crucial to raise awareness and provide support for those who may be struggling during this season.