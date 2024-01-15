Despite its popularity, Blue Monday has been widely criticised by the scientific community. Experts point out that Arnall's formula lacks scientific rigour and that it is impossible to calculate the most depressing day of the year in an objective and quantifiable way. This is because elements of his formula, such as "time since Christmas" or "low levels of motivation", are difficult to measure accurately and vary greatly between individuals. Despite criticism, Blue Monday has gained media traction and has become a cultural phenomenon.
Many companies use it for marketing campaigns, and it is a recurring theme in social networks and the media every January. This demonstrates how a concept with little scientific basis can influence public perception and business practices. It is important to recognise that, while Blue Monday itself may be a myth, winter can be a challenging period for many people's mental health. Disorders such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) are real and affect millions of people during the winter months.
So, while the idea of a "more depressing day" may be false, the impact of winter on people's emotional and mental wellbeing should not be underestimated. In conclusion, although Blue Monday has established itself as a cultural phenomenon, its scientific basis is questionable. However, its popularity underlines the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing issues, especially during the coldest and darkest months of the year. It is crucial to raise awareness and provide support for those who may be struggling during this season.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
The TIB Bus Driver refused to go into Sa Coma today. He put Passengers off a long way away from their stops. Then again on the return run from Cala Millor to S'Illot he refused to take a very old Lady to Sa Coma. In S'Illot as I was leaving the Bus, he closed the double doors on to me. He was waving the Bus about all the time whilst driving. I thought there was a major steering fault. I hope the Old Lady reports him.. He left her in S'Illot !!!. So was this a "BLUE MONDAY INCIDENT? "