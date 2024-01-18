Palma XXI is a citizens' association that was founded in 2016. On Thursday evening, it will present its yearbook for 2023, which in part is a reflection of what political change at the town hall is meaning for Palma - a complete about-turn on various policies.

The arrival of the Partido Popular with Vox support at the town hall has coincided with a year when Mallorca registered records in terms of human pressure and tourist numbers. Despite the agreement between the Balearic government and the CLIA Cruise Lines International Association, there has been an increase in the number of 'mega' cruise ships - those of more than 5,000 passengers. Thirty per cent of cruise ships arriving in Palma are in this category; in 2019 it was 20%.

For Palma XXI there is uncertainty surrounding the application of the revised general urban plan for the city and there is uncertainty about sustainable mobility. Meanwhile, there is an "unstoppable" increase in housing prices, there is the constant rise of luxury tourism, there are the serious challenges of climate change.

The implementation of the low emissions zone has been postponed, the tram project appears as if it will be abandoned. The association doesn't believe that the government's housing emergency decree will have any meaningful impact, while "at a time when housing is at the epicentre of social equity, announcements such as the suspension of social housing at Son Busquets do not help to generate trust". In fact, no one really seems to know what will happen with the old Son Busquets barracks.

"The palette of local politics has been transformed and with it, the canvas on which the future of Palma is projected." And it is not a future that Palma XXI views positively. "Will there be any neighbourhood left without gentrification? The real estate boom has also reached Pere Garau, which has become more expensive by over 40%." And the fact that Palma is consolidating itself as a luxury tourist destination "has made it one of the cities with the most boutique hotels".