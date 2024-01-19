Valencia has been named as the cheapest place to live in Spain for British expats, according to a survey from My Spain Visa with Palma trailing on the list. Millions of euros has been invested in Valencia over recent years and it is becoming increasingly popular. Infact, it was one of the few places where sales of homes to foreigners actually increased last year.
I invite the reporters from the Sunday Times to come and try Palma out for a month or two and see how much they like it then. They must be joking right, one of the best places to live, have they been there recently. Increased crime, violence, noise, robberies, ridiculously high prices, need I go on. Maybe they all live in shitty parts on London.