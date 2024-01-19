Valencia has been named as the cheapest place to live in Spain for British expats, according to a survey from My Spain Visa with Palma trailing on the list. Millions of euros has been invested in Valencia over recent years and it is becoming increasingly popular. Infact, it was one of the few places where sales of homes to foreigners actually increased last year.

Following Valencia in second place according to the My Spain Visa poll is Seville and then Granada and Alicante. Cordoba, Santiago de Compostela, Cadiz and Marbella are all ahead of Palma.

It must be said that Palma was named as one of the best places to live in Spain by the Sunday Times. While it is not said to be cheap it offers an excellent quality of life. Property prices in Palma have risen dramatically over recent years and it has some of the highest rents in Spain.