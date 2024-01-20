For some days, the weather forecast had suggested that the worst of a rainy Friday would be reserved for the evening and therefore coincide with the concerts and barbecues for Palma's Sant Sebastià Fiestas.

Forecasts aren't always accurate, but this one was. Rain didn't dampen the fire of the Drac de na Coca as it set the bonfire of Plaça Major alight - the prelude to the concerts - but as Aires d'Andratx took to the stage in the square, those attending were doing their best to keep out of the rain.

Yes, there were plenty of people around, but not nearly as many as there might have been. The best attended square was Plaça Reina, where the acts were dance-oriented. It was perhaps a generational thing; the under-30 were more prepared to brave the elements.

In Plaça Olivar and Plaça Joan Carles I there were early ends. In the latter square, Mallorcan rock band Anegats had to perform a cappella and cut their set short as the rain bucketed down; there was only a small audience anyway. Indie band Dorian never made it to the stage. There was talk that rain had got into equipment.

As to the barbecues, the ones in Plaça Mercat were not even lit because of the absence of people.

It can seem as if the weather is like this every year. It isn't, but the Revetla does have a history of being disrupted by the conditions; four years ago Storm Gloria meant that everything had to be called off.