Apartments in Palma, Mallorca

Year-on-year sales have fallen consistently in recent months. | Miquel À. Cañellas

Andrew EdePalma20/01/2024 09:51
TW0

Latest figures from the National Statistics Institute show that the sale of homes in the Balearics fell by 16.9% in November 2023 compared with the same month in 2022.

This decrease was greater than the national average of 15.1%. Despite this fall nationwide, there was a 2.1% increase compared with October.

Related news
A property in Mallorca

Fall in house sales leaves Balearic government short

More related news

In nine regions of Spain, the November decrease was greater than the national figure, the greatest having been Extremadura (34.5%). The Balearics fall was slightly more than in Catalonia (16.3%) and Andalusia (15.4%).

Sales in the Balearics fell consistently in 2023, the consequence of three key factors - prices (which aren't coming down), the rise in interest rates, and tighter lending rules by banks.

While there has been a fall in the foreign-buying market, sales to foreign buyers are regularly around 30% of all monthly sales.