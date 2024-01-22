The Spanish government is putting pressure on the European Union to scrap the controversial 90 day ruling for British citizens which is proving a nightmare for non-resident British holiday home owners in Spain.

A Spanish government source said: "we want the ruling scrapped but unfortunately it is not up to us it is a decision which has to be taken by Brussels but we are certainly putting our case forward so that the law can be amended."

At the moment non-resident British citizens can only stay for 180 days in Spain or across the European Union (in two blocks of 90 days) which has hit thousands of holiday home owners. At the moment Brussels dictates when they can use their holiday home in the Balearics or on the mainland. The French government is already on course to scrap the move giving non-resident British property owners special status. It is hoped that Spain could do likewise.

Many British holiday owners are planning to sell their holiday homes because of the ruling. The Spanish government says that they understand the heartache the ruling cases.

Letter to the editor

You article is wrong to blame Brussels for the current problematic situation.

During Brexit negotiations Brussels offered the UK's government unlimited Visa free tourist travel, ie pre Brexit status quo, on a reciprocal basis but Boris Johnson turned this down. The fault lies with the UK Conservative government. Various individual EU states have been working through solutions to this which can be done without creating a situation where the EU would have to allow free travel to individuals from all 3rd countries, ie the whole world.

If you think the current situation is wrong remember this when Rishi Sunak comes asking for your expat vote later this year.

Labour are suggesting sector specific reciprocal deals to overcome these problems.

Regards

Roger Woodward