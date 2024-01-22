The Spanish government is putting pressure on the European Union to scrap the controversial 90 day ruling for British citizens which is proving a nightmare for non-resident British holiday home owners in Spain.
A Spanish government source said: "we want the ruling scrapped but unfortunately it is not up to us it is a decision which has to be taken by Brussels but we are certainly putting our case forward so that the law can be amended."
At the moment non-resident British citizens can only stay for 180 days in Spain or across the European Union (in two blocks of 90 days) which has hit thousands of holiday home owners. At the moment Brussels dictates when they can use their holiday home in the Balearics or on the mainland. The French government is already on course to scrap the move giving non-resident British property owners special status. It is hoped that Spain could do likewise.
Many British holiday owners are planning to sell their holiday homes because of the ruling. The Spanish government says that they understand the heartache the ruling cases.
Letter to the editor
You article is wrong to blame Brussels for the current problematic situation.
During Brexit negotiations Brussels offered the UK's government unlimited Visa free tourist travel, ie pre Brexit status quo, on a reciprocal basis but Boris Johnson turned this down. The fault lies with the UK Conservative government. Various individual EU states have been working through solutions to this which can be done without creating a situation where the EU would have to allow free travel to individuals from all 3rd countries, ie the whole world.
If you think the current situation is wrong remember this when Rishi Sunak comes asking for your expat vote later this year.
Labour are suggesting sector specific reciprocal deals to overcome these problems.
Regards
Roger Woodward
Remember that the 48% of voters who voted against leaving the EU have really been caught out by the new circumstances through no fault of theirs. Actually it now transpires that a number of the 52% who voted to leave the EU were/are property owners in.......the EU! You couldn't make it up!
Why should British non residents homeowners get special treatment?? ....there are many people from non schengen countries who also own second properties here who would love to get the same freedom that is now being requested for the Brits.
ChappyThe same miscalculation we know from Liam Fox, From David Davis, from Dominik Raak, and from Lord Frosty the unelected. Somehow this doesn't die.
This story seems to be becoming an obsession and apparently it's being driven by a pressure group. The UK foolishly voted to Leave the EU so they must live with the consequences - no exceptions.
How will Spain ever survive without the British second home owners buying tins of baked beans and copies of the Daily Mail? Very well it seems.
@Sara Very sad !!! 4 U.
ChappyNo it isn’t! Spain can’t unilaterally change a longstanding EU/Schengen ruling. And longstanding it is, not something newly invented to spite the British as some people seem to think. This attitude is offensive to those from other third countries (eg Australia, Canada, etc etc) who own homes here and have always accepted this ruling.
Jeremy Ponsenby-SmytheAgreed.
Stan The Man“ It is causing grief for everyone in Spain, The Baleares…..” Everyone? I very much doubt it, lol!
I don't understand why people are so stupid. Firstly France is not going to change the rule, it was voted down (as part of a wider bill) by a great majority. Secondly I don't see why 3 months in every 6 is an issue, if you want more than that, then what you are saying in effect is that you want to be a resident whilst not paying the income taxes that real residents pay. These people want things to be like the old days when you could be an effective resident and be under the radar for taxes. The country voted Brexit, therefore the people shouldn't complain about this rule.