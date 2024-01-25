The Pet Shop Boys will help bring a cash boost of eleven million euros when they perform at the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf this summer, according to festival organisers who unveiled the three day music event in Madrid today. The event will take place on the 13, 14 and 15 of June.

The mayor of Calvià, Juan Antonio Amengual, said that "the Mallorca Live Festival is an event that brings the best artists and places us on the international map of this type of concerts."

Festival organiser Álvaro Martínez said: "Our festival has positioned itself as an unmissable event for national and international tourists".

The line-up this year includes Pet Shop Boys, Blondie, Underworld, Aitana, Arde Bogota, Belle & Sebastian, Dani. Last year more than 65,000 people attended the concerts in Magalluf. This year they are hoping for an event bigger number.