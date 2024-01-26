The "new Magalluf" was unveild at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid this week with the Calvia saying that the resort was rapidly going up-market with 80 percent of hotels being in the four and five star categories.

"The new Magalluf will attract more young families and move away from youth tourism," the Calvia council said in a press statement. There is massive investment both from the private and public sector. The Melia Hotel Group has invested heavily in the area with their Melia Innside Calvia Beach now being one of their flagship hotels. TheFergus Group is investing 20 million euros in the old BH holiday complex and the BCM nightclub, continues to win international awards.