A 47-year-old Romanian has been sentenced to five years for a series of robberies that date back to 2016 and early 2017.

Most of these robberies were in the exclusive Palma area of Son Vida. The first, on September 13, 2016, was at the Son Vida Hotel. He climbed up to a room and stole a bag.

Subsequent robberies were from houses. On November 19, for example, he entered a property and stole a set of keys. Three days later he returned. He stole a safe with 19,500 euros, 1,400 dollars and a Chilean gold coin. In addition and among other items, he took two high-end watches. After searching the house for an hour and a half he apparently had a drink in the kitchen.

He changed location. On January 21, 2017, he was arrested by Calvia police, accused of a robbery in Santa Ponsa. His clothing matched a description that the National Police had for the Son Vida suspect. In sentencing him, the Provincial Court in Palma concluded that the fact that the clothing he was wearing when he was arrested was the same as in security camera images from Son Vida could not have been "a coincidence".

He maintained that he hadn't been in Mallorca at the time of the robberies but in Romania. He also claimed that he made up to 3,000 euros a day from playing poker and that he had 500,000 euros in his bank account. "Why would I have been stealing when I had 500,000 euros in the bank?" The balance of his account at the time showed that he didn't have this money.

Yes, he was a poker player, and this was to provide further evidence. While he said that he had not been in Mallorca, documentation from the casino in Porto Pi showed that he had been a regular player at the time of the robberies.

As well as the five-year sentence he was ordered to pay 42,000 euros compensation to individuals he stole from.