A 38 year old woman is being probed by Palma municipal police after she was founded to be five times over the alcohol limit while driving her six-year-old son to school. She was detained by officers after being involved in a minor traffic collision.
So, what if she has access to another vehicle after she walks her kid to school, and kills somebody else's kid? Five times over the limit and not arrested? What a dump of a country.