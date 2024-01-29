A 38 year old woman is being probed by Palma municipal police after she was founded to be five times over the alcohol limit while driving her six-year-old son to school. She was detained by officers after being involved in a minor traffic collision.

The officers became suspicious when they noticed a strong smell of alcohol, eventhough, she was acting normally and did not appear to be under the influence. A breathalyser test revealed that she was five times over the legal limit. The incident took place at 9.30a.m.

She was questioned by officers and then allowed to take her child to school on foot. A full investigation has been launched and social services have also been informed.