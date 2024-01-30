Non-resident Britons, who spend more than 90 days enjoying their holiday homes in Spain could be fined up to 10,000 euros by the Spanish government. The cash penalty was labelled as outrageous by British home owners who are furious that they can only spend 180 days in Spain (in two blocks of 90 days) a year.
Outrageous! 10,000-euro fine if non-resident Britons spend more than 90 days in Spain
Why the 90 day rule needs to be scrapped
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on