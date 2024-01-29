The controversial 90 day rule is costing Spain "millions" in lost property sales as non-resident Britons think twice about buying a home in Spain. Under present legislation Britons can only spend 180 days a year in Spain (non-residents) in two blocks of two (90 days) and it is costing the real estate sector heavily. It is not only the real estate sector which is losing money but the government as well in lost property taxes.
90 day rule costing Spain millions, say real estate agents
Pressure on European Union to scrap the ruling from Spanish government
Us British can shout and complain, it will not change anything. If we want our freedoms back we have to make the positive case for the Euro and Schengen. It will be a long journey,
Stan The ManWhat an example of double standards! You are constantly banging on about the Spanish police not being tough on law breakers yet now you’re chastising them for taking action against law breakers – yes, the 90 day rule is a law. Where have you seen evidence of the Policía Nacional fining people at the airport? I have certainly not read or heard anything to that effect. I don’t see the relevance of your mention of disabled people – are you suggesting that the disabled should be above the law? Is it fine for a disabled person to commit a crime and get away with it just because they’re disabled?
Well reported Jason. It is affecting Spain, Baleares and The Canaries. Property buying, visitors etc. The Airport Policia are Fining People who have stayed past 90 days. Including Disabled . Non residents etc. But do not tell Sad Sarah.!!