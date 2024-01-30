The former president of the community of owners at a luxury complex in Santa Ponsa has been acquitted of fraud by the Provincial Court in Palma. In addition to a public prosecution, which had sought a two-year sentence, a private prosecution on behalf of a group of owners demanded seventeen years.
Santa Ponsa community of owners president acquitted
There had been no deception or harm caused to the community.
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.