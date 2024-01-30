The former president of the community of owners at a luxury complex in Santa Ponsa has been acquitted of fraud by the Provincial Court in Palma. In addition to a public prosecution, which had sought a two-year sentence, a private prosecution on behalf of a group of owners demanded seventeen years.

The case centred on allegations that between 2014 and 2018 the president had created a series of companies which he contracted in order to carry out necessary work as well as jobs that he himself imposed on the complex.

He was president between 2003 and 2019, one of only a few residents who lived at the complex all year round. A number of other owners entrusted him with the care of their properties when they were away and gave him their votes at community meetings. For years, he arranged for various repairs and other works, and a large number of these jobs were carried out by companies of which he was the owner.

The court ruled that while this may have been "a little unorthodox", it wasn't a crime. It was not proven that any work had been unnecessary or that payments had been above the market price. The court therefore concluded that there had been no deception or harm caused to the community.

All contracts were reported at meetings, and owners who testified at the trial indicated that they all knew which companies had been contracted and understood that they belonged to the president.