It is a love affair which shows no sign of going away. In 2023 an estimated 43 million passengers travelled between Spain and the United Kingdom. Roughly speaking that is 63 percent of the whole British population or 90 percent of the total Spanish population.
63 percent of British population travel to Spain in 12 months!
43 million British passengers
