It is a love affair which shows no sign of going away. In 2023 an estimated 43 million passengers travelled between Spain and the United Kingdom. Roughly speaking that is 63 percent of the whole British population or 90 percent of the total Spanish population.

Gatwick is the top British airport for travel to Spain, followed by Manchester and Stansted. Britain is the country with the most flights between Britain and Spain with about 300 daily flights. The loving affair appears to be growing.

There was a 15 percent increase in passengers compared to 2022 in 2023. There are no prizes for guessing one of the most popular spots, ofcourse it is Mallorca. Jet2 announced this week that there would be bringing an estimated 1.2 million tourists to the Balearics this year.

Britain is the main holiday market for the Balearics. Millions of British tourists will be heading to our shores this summer.